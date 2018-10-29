15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

City public meetings over plan for new housing at existing city estates

By GBFM News
October 29, 2018

Time posted: 11:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two public meetings are to take place this week to discuss plans to develop housing in infill sites at Corrib Park and Ballinfoile estates.

The plan would see nine houses built in three separate sites in Ballinfoile, and three two-bed bungalows at one infill site in Corrib Park.

Local councillor Mike Cubbard is to hold a public meeting at Ballinfoile centre tomorrow Tuesday at 7pm.

A further meeting will be held in Westside Community Centre on Thursday at 8.30pm.

It’s expected the plans will come before councillors for decision early next year.

Councillor Cubbard says public consultation is crucial to getting local residents on board with the proposed projects.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Win with The Ardilaun Hotel on Galway in the Morning
Look dapper this Autumn with Fallon for Men on The Ronan Lardner Show
October 29, 2018
Transport Minister says mistakes made over stalled Athlone to Ballinasloe Greenway
October 28, 2018
Special nature walk in Gort to highlight opposition to planned bio-gas plant
October 28, 2018
Road reopens near Furbo following serious crash

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 29, 2018
Connacht GAA Club Fixtures
October 29, 2018
Motorsport Ireland Weekend Round-up
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK