City public meetings over plan for new housing at existing city estates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two public meetings are to take place this week to discuss plans to develop housing in infill sites at Corrib Park and Ballinfoile estates.

The plan would see nine houses built in three separate sites in Ballinfoile, and three two-bed bungalows at one infill site in Corrib Park.

Local councillor Mike Cubbard is to hold a public meeting at Ballinfoile centre tomorrow Tuesday at 7pm.

A further meeting will be held in Westside Community Centre on Thursday at 8.30pm.

It’s expected the plans will come before councillors for decision early next year.

Councillor Cubbard says public consultation is crucial to getting local residents on board with the proposed projects.