Alan Murphy

City public meeting this evening to continue discussion on light rail system for Galway

By GBFM News
September 24, 2018

Time posted: 12:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city this evening to continue the discussion on a light rail system for Galway.

It’s the latest in a series of meetings under a long-running campaign to promote GLUAS as a sustainable transport solution to Galway’s chronic traffic issues.

Campaigners have now gathered over 21 thousand signatures supporting a call on Government to carry out a feasability study.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Transport Minister have both previously dismissed the project as unfeasible due to a lack of demand.

However, Shane Ross pledged to re-visit the prospect of a light rail system for Galway during a recent Dáil debate – IF a ‘convincing’ case could be made.

A public meeting will take place at the Harbour Hotelthis evening at 8.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says simply building more roads for more cars is not a sustainable solution – and a feasability study is needed, tune in to The [email protected] for Galway for more

City to host public discussion this evening on introduction of universal basic wage

