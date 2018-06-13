City public meeting on Fossil Free Futures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public gathering on Fossil Free Futures will be held at 6 this evening (wed june 13) in the Kitchen at the City Museum.

Green Party Galway West candidate, Pauline O’Reilly will host the event which will include talks from the activist group Not Here Not Anywhere whose goal is to put a stop to drilling for oil and gas off the coast of Ireland.

Andy Gheoghiu, a full time consultant and campaigner on Climate Change will also speak as well as Dr. Mary Greene, a lecturer in Human Geography at NUI Galway.