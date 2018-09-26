City policing forum calls for hate crime to be recorded by Gardai

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city Joint Policing Committee is calling for the recording of hate crime as a specific category in garda statistics.

It comes as minor assaults in the city and Salthill increased by almost a third in the first eight months of the year.

According to the latest garda report, which was presented at a meeting of the city JPC this week, there has been a 31 per cent increase in assaults.

Assaults causing harm have also increased by 13 per cent in the year to the end of August.

