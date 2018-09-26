15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City policing forum calls for hate crime to be recorded by Gardai

September 26, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city Joint Policing Committee is calling for the recording of hate crime as a specific category in garda statistics.

It comes as minor assaults in the city and Salthill increased by almost a third in the first eight months of the year.

According to the latest garda report, which was presented at a meeting of the city JPC this week, there has been a 31 per cent increase in assaults.

Assaults causing harm have also increased by 13 per cent in the year to the end of August.

