Ronan Lardner - After News Break

City planners turn down proposal for Knocknacarra mixed-use development

By GBFM News
August 17, 2018

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a mixed-use development in Knocknacarra have been turned down.

The city council has refused to grant planning permission for 14 houses and an apartment and office building at Hillcrest Ballymoneen Road.

The development would have involved the demolition of two existing detached houses at Hillcrest.

In their place would be 14 houses and a building with two apartments and offices.

City planners state that the proposed office element is considered excessive and the development would be inefficient use of residentially-zoned serviced lands.

Planners also refused permission for the development stating that the design of the proposed dwellings provides poor animation of street frontage and lack of interaction with the public realm.

