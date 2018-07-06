15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

City planners approve proposal for Salthill apartment complex

By GBFM News
July 6, 2018

Time posted: 5:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a proposal for an apartment complex in Salthill.

The project is led by Foxfield Inns and is to be be located at San Antonio Terrace.

The project will involve the demolition of an old building and the construction of a new apartment building consisting of four ground floor apartments and four duplex apartments overhead.

City planners have attached 23 conditions to the grant of permission.

These include a stipulation that a pedestrian access gate be provided to the boundary of each ground floor rear private open space.

It’s also stated that electricity, telephone and T.V cables are to be laid underground.

A detailed landscaping plan is also to be prepared.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Woman taken to UHG following Tuam crash
July 6, 2018
Woman taken to UHG following Tuam crash
July 6, 2018
Thousands due to descend on Athenry for major agricultural event
July 6, 2018
Opening of new psychiatric unit in city paves way for new radiotherapy facility

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 6, 2018
Galway minor hurlers start championship against Limerick
July 6, 2018
Galway Minor football team v Leitrim named
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK