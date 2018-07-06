City planners approve proposal for Salthill apartment complex

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a proposal for an apartment complex in Salthill.

The project is led by Foxfield Inns and is to be be located at San Antonio Terrace.

The project will involve the demolition of an old building and the construction of a new apartment building consisting of four ground floor apartments and four duplex apartments overhead.

City planners have attached 23 conditions to the grant of permission.

These include a stipulation that a pedestrian access gate be provided to the boundary of each ground floor rear private open space.

It’s also stated that electricity, telephone and T.V cables are to be laid underground.

A detailed landscaping plan is also to be prepared.