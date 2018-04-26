15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City officials urged to review cost of CCTV services

By GBFM News
April 26, 2018

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials have been urged to review the amount of money spent on managed CCTV services at city halting sites and housing estates.

Over 100 thousand euro was spent last year on a managed service with remote monitoring at Carrowbrowne halting sites, and at the Fana Glas and Sliabh Rua estates.

A further 61 thousand was spent on a managed service at vacant properties being monitored as re-tenanting works are completed.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 3…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
