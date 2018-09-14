City neighbourhood launches smartphone app to boost business

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A neighbourhood in the city has come up with a novel idea to bring the area to life for visitors.

The Westend has launched its own interactive smartphone app with the help of Boon Agency.

It gives smartphone users information on where to stay, eat, drink or enjoy a coffee in the Westend.

It also includes an interactive walking map with audio links of key places of interest and historical and cultural points.

Westend business-owner Malachy Duggan says the community always come together to promote the area. Tune in at 12 to hear Malachy…