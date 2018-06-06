City meeting to discuss separation of church and state

NOTE: The organisers of this public meeting say they made a mistake about the date and it will take place on Monday June 11

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city tomorrow to discuss the separation of church and state.

The meeting, entitled ‘We Repealed the 8th, Now Let’s Separate Church and State’ is organised by socialist feminist group ROSA.

The event will discuss how the issue is affecting Irish society – as well as the need to continue to work to make Ireland a more progressive country.

The public meeting will take place at Aras na nGael on Dominick Street tomorrow evening at 7.30.