City meeting to discuss increase in crime and antisocial behavior

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will tomorrow address the issue of rising crime and anti-social behavior in Galway City (22/4).

The meeting is organised by Fianna Fail and will be chaired by Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv.

Guest speaker on the night will be community activist and winner of the 2016 Good Citizen Award – Liz O’ Connor.

The public meeting will take place at the Clayton Hotel tomorrow evening at 8.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says one of the key topics to be discussed tomorrow is a sharp rise in the use of drugs across the city in recent years.

He says new approaches are needed to protect future generations.