City march to mark solidarity with Cervical Check victims

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A march to show solidarity with women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal will take place in the city this weekend.

Community activists are organising the march which will include a minute’s silence followed by a solemn procession from Eyre Square down to Spanish Arch.

There will also be a number of speakers who will call for justice for the victims of the controversy who were not told their smear test results were wrong.

