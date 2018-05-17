15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

City march to mark solidarity with Cervical Check victims

By GBFM News
May 17, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A march to show solidarity with women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal will take place in the city this weekend.

Community activists are organising the march which will include a minute’s silence followed by a solemn procession from Eyre Square down to Spanish Arch.

There will also be a number of speakers who will call for justice for the victims of the controversy who were not told their smear test results were wrong.

 

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 4…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Double Success For Connacht Rugby At Rugby Players Ireland Awards
LGFA Announce List Of Companies Who Will Take Part In 2018 Interfirms Blitz
May 17, 2018
Firm behind proposed Galway Docks development argues project is plan-led
May 17, 2018
Irish Secondary Schools ‘Rocketing’ to success as winners of Ireland’s Young Food Entrepreneur competition are announced
May 17, 2018
Plan for Irish language childcare service in Rahoon

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 17, 2018
2018 Gaynor Tournament launched in Limerick
May 17, 2018
Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards to be Streamed Live Monday Night
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK