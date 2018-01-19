City march to call for end to Direct Provision system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A march will take place in the city this weekend to to call for an end to Ireland’s Direct Provision system.

The event is organised by the Galway Anti-Racism Network, which believes the system is barbaric and strips those seeking asylum of their dignity.

There are currently two centres in the city hosting asylum seekers – the Great Western off Eyre Square and the Eglinton in Salthill.

This weekend’s march follows a high turnout at a public meeting in the city on Monday, attended by a number of speakers with experience of the system.

The public demonstration will get underway at the Eglinton Centre in Salthill on Saturday afternoon at 1, and will march to the Great Western at Eyre Square.

Organiser Joe Loughnane says the Direct Provision system is inhumane and has to be ended.