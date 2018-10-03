15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

City man goes on trial for serious assault in Dublin

By GBFM News
October 3, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city man has gone on trial accused of assaulting another man who had to have part of his testicle removed following the altercation.

35 year old Raymond Leonard of Sliabh Ban, Ballybane has pleaded NOT guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting Nicholas Devlin causing him harm in Ranelagh, Dublin, on August 30, 2015.

The court heard the victim had been ejected from McSorley’s pub in Ranelagh after an incident with bar staff clearing away his group’s drinks.

He said he approached another group of people outside the pub to see if they knew the bar staff, as this group had been allowed to remain on the premises.

Mr Devlin said the group’s demeanour was aggressive and he had a short verbal exchange with one man, before this individual punched him twice in the face and kneed him in the groin.

Mr Devlin said doctors later told him he had a ruptured testicle and he had surgery to remove part of it.

He said he was not “overly intoxicated at all” on the night and described himself as coherent and “certainly capable of remembering everything”.

He agreed with the defending barrister that he told the jury “I think I’m certain” when pointing out on CCTV played in court the individual he said assaulted him

The prosecution say the accused did not act in self defence and that Mr Leonard acted in a “vindictive and malicious” manner and that he had taken off his shirt prior to the assault.

The trial continues before Judge Karen O’Connor and a jury of five women and seven men.

