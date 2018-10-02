City man convicted for failing to produce salmon licence to Fisheries Officer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city man has been convicted for failing to produce a valid salmon licence to a Fisheries Officer.

Conor Harlowe with an address at 12 Shantalla Place, Rahoon Road was convicted at Tuam District Court for refusing to give his name and address contrary to Section 301 of the Fisheries Act 1959 and failing to produce a licence on demand contrary to Section 303 of the same Act.

The court heard that Conor Harlowe was approached by Fisheries Officer Paul Reynolds on the evening of 24th July, 2017 as he was leaving the Clare River at Cahernahoon.

Mr. Reynolds outlined to the court that Mr Harlowe failed to produce a valid salmon licence when requested, and subsequently refused to provide his name and address.

Mr Harlowe then left the area in his vehicle, and was subsequently stopped by Gardaí near Galway city.

Judge Faughnan convicted Mr Harlowe on both counts, and imposed a fine of €1,000 for refusing to give his name and address, along with a fine of €750 for failing to produce a salmon licence on demand.

He further noted that Mr Harlowe had used a vehicle in the commission of an offence and subsequently disqualified him from driving for a period of one year under Section 27 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Mr Harlowe did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.