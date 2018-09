Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Lotto player in Galway City has won a quarter of a million euro in last night’s Lotto Plus 2.

The winning ticket was bought in the Eason store on Shop Street.

The lotto plus 2 numbers are 3, 14, 24, 26, 30 and 33. The bonus number is 1.

The ticker holder is being urged to contact the National Lottery HQ in Dublin.