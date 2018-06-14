15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

City hosts unique event on Galway’s jobscape

By GBFM News
June 14, 2018

Time posted: 10:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – HR leaders from across the west are gathering in the city today for a major Talent Summit.

Talent Summit Galway aims to give an in-depth analysis of the current jobscape in Galway.

Ireland is fast approaching full employment with a rate of unemployment at just over 5%.

However, organisers say Galway is more than holding its own in terms of attracting and maintaining talent.

In terms of growth and job creation, the most successful sector in Galway right now is Medical Device Manufacturing.

Medtronic & Boston Scientific employ over 3500 each and are still growing.

The Technology and Software sectors are also very successful in Galway -there are currently over 105 tech companies in this part of the country.

There has also been a major increase in the amount of HR and Talent Acquisition positions in Galway recently.

Sigmar Galway says Galway’s culture, work/life balance, cost of living, and landscape makes it very easy to attract talent.

The Jobscape Galway event is taking place until lunchtime today at the g Hotel.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Power restored to Galway customers following storm Hector
June 14, 2018
Power restored to Galway customers following storm Hector
June 14, 2018
4 thousand homes across Galway without power following Storm Hector
June 13, 2018
HSE rows back on planned bed reduction plan at UHG acute mental health unit

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 13, 2018
Leinster U21 Hurling Quarter Final – An Over The Line Special
June 13, 2018
WCB Galway host white collar boxing event in aid of Blood Bike West in the Clayton Hotel
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK