Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major international conference on the development of the education sector will take place in the city in May.

NUI Galway will host the 16th annual conference of the International Society for Design and Development in Education.

It’s the first time Ireland will host the event, which brings together leading educational institutes from around the world.

The conference takes place at NUI Galway from the 28th to the 31st of May.