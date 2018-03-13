15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

City to host expert talk on sustainable eco-towns

By GBFM News
March 13, 2018

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A leading sustainability expert will visit the city next week to deliver a talk on sustainable eco-towns.

The event is being hosted by Engineers Ireland West Region

Nicole Lazarus of Bioregional is a civil engineer, listed in Building Magazine’s Top 50 rising stars of sustainability for 2012 and was a finalist in the Outstanding Women in Construction Awards 2014.

She leads a small team of sustainability experts engaged in a growing programme of activities across Oxfordshire and around the Bicester Eco Town.

Her lecture will present the lessons learned in implementing ‘One Planet Living’ principles in the development of North West Bicester, the UK’s first eco-town, and at other locations.

The free public talk takes place at 6:30pm on Wednesday next at the Alice Perry Engineering Building in NUI Galway.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Kieran Molloy off to a winning start in USA
Galway’s flagship European Region of Gastronomy programme to be unveiled this week
March 13, 2018
Tuam school refused permission to remove ‘anti-social magnet’
March 13, 2018
US musicians and cheerleaders treat crowds to impromptu performance at Eyre Square
March 13, 2018
County council turns down plans for Ballyglunin houses

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 13, 2018
Eoghan Masterson Signs New Contract With Connacht
March 13, 2018
Corofin Kickboxer Wins Big Fight
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK