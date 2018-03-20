15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City to host expert talk on sustainable eco-towns

By GBFM News
March 20, 2018

Time posted: 4:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A leading sustainability expert will visit the city tomorrow to deliver a talk on sustainable eco-towns. (21/3)

The event is being hosted by Engineers Ireland West Region.

Nicole Lazarus of Bioregional is a civil engineer, listed in Building Magazine’s Top 50 rising stars of sustainability for 2012 and was a finalist in the Outstanding Women in Construction Awards 2014.

She leads a small team of sustainability experts engaged in a growing programme of activities across Oxfordshire and around the Bicester Eco Town.

Her lecture will present the lessons learned in implementing ‘One Planet Living’ principles in the development of North West Bicester, the UK’s first eco-town, and at other locations.

The free public talk takes place at 6:30pm on Wednesday at NUI Galway’s Alice Perry Engineering Building.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
March 20, 2018
March 20, 2018
March 20, 2018
March 20, 2018
March 20, 2018
