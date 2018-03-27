15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City to host civic reception for Chicago mayor

By GBFM News
March 27, 2018

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The mayor of Chicago will be honoured at a civic reception at the Galmont Hotel in the city next week. (4/4)

At a special meeting of the city council today, the 10 members of the council present, unanimously voted to approve the event.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel took the position of mayor of Chicago in 2011 after resigning as chief of staff for President Obama.

Mayor Emanuel will be leading a delegation of over 30 business leaders and dignitaries on the trip to Ireland with a specific focus on visiting Galway.

Mayor of Galway city, Pearce Flannery says it’s up to Galway business leaders now to showcase everything Galway has to offer

