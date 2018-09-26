City firm Wayfair to invest in second Galway site as part of expansion plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City firm Wayfair is examining a second Galway site as part of a future expansion plan.

The online homeware retailer announced 200 virtual jobs today as it marked its ten year anniversary operating in Ireland.

Wayfair moved to its current base at Tuam Road in 2016 after originally setting up with a small team in Mervue in 2008.

It now employs 400 staff.

Galway Site Lead Rob Flowers says the firm is looking to invest in another Galway site as part of its plan meet rapid growth.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland says the move to remote working opens up a new talent pool for Wayfair.

