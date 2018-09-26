City firm Wayfair creates 200 remote and office jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City firm Wayfair has announced the creation of 200 jobs through a mainly virtual workforce.

The company is based at Tuam Road and originally set up with a small team in Mervue in 2008 – and now has over 400 workers.

Today marks its 10th anniversary of doing business in Ireland.

The firm plans to add both virtual and office based roles in Ireland as it scales its team.

Renata Kohlmann is Galway Site Director – she says they're proud to be investing so heavily in the west of Ireland.