City event to remember devastating impact of Spanish Flu on Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special event to remember the devastating impact the Spanish Flu had on Galway 100 years ago will take place in the city tomorrow.

From 1918 to 1919, the disease infected 800 thousand people in Ireland – at least 23 thousand of whom died as a result.

From January 1918, Spanish Flu spread like wildfire across the globe – ultimately claiming up to 100 million lives.

It was one of the deadliest natural disasters in human history – and the most intensive period of the illness followed in the wake of the first world war.

Ireland was not spared from the pandemic – and in a 12 month period, 800 thousand people caught the disease, and 23 thousand of those died.

To mark the centenary of the major event, the National Museum of Ireland has developed a programme of remembrance and research: ‘The Enemy Within – the Spanish Flu in Ireland 1918-1919’.

As part of the initiative, museum curator Dr. Noel Campbell will examine the impact of the disaster on Galway – through stories of personal loss and reaction of public services.

He’ll host a special illustrated public talk at Galway City Museum tomorrow afternoon at 2.30.