City councillors to debate draft budget for 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors will gather in City Hall on Monday to discuss the local authority’s draft budget for 2019.

The budget, to be presented by the executive, provides for 87.7 million euro in expenditure, an increase of 9.5 million euro on the 2018 budgeted figure.

The proposed draft budget for 2019 has been compiled on the basis of no proposed increases in rates or local property tax.

Commercial rates are listed as the largest source of revenue income with 36.9 million euro forecast in the draft budget.

The Chief Executive’s report states 75 percent of the city council’s revenue expenditure is derived locally from rates in addition to local property tax and charges derived from locally provided services.

The council has not varied the rate of LPT since its inception in 2014.

The draft budget provides for no increase in charges in locally provided services with the exception of a proposed 10 percent increase in the cost of new burial spaces, which is estimated to yield a further 30 thousand euro.

Housing and building is forecast as the greatest expenditure for 2019 at over 27 million euro.