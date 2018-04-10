City Councillors sign off on masterplan for South Park By GBFM News April 10, 2018 Time posted: 12:20 pm SHARE FacebookF TwitterT GoogleG PinterestP Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillors have signed off on a master plan for South Park. The major plan will see the area enhanced for recreational and amenity use. Meanwhile, city councillors have voted to put the master plan for Kingston back on public display. A public consultation meeting on the Kingston plan will take place on the 19th of April. For more on both these plans tune in to NewsBreak at 1.30… print Comments
Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillors have signed off on a master plan for South Park.
The major plan will see the area enhanced for recreational and amenity use.
Meanwhile, city councillors have voted to put the master plan for Kingston back on public display.
A public consultation meeting on the Kingston plan will take place on the 19th of April.
