Ronan Lardner

City Councillors sign off on masterplan for South Park

By GBFM News
April 10, 2018

Time posted: 12:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillors have signed off on a master plan for South Park.

The major plan will see the area enhanced for recreational and amenity use.

Meanwhile, city councillors have voted to put the master plan for Kingston back on public display.

A public consultation meeting on the Kingston plan will take place on the 19th of April.

