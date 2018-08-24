City councillor demands removal of flower pots from city loading bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for the removal of two flower pots from a loading bay on Cross Street.

According to councillor Padraig Conneely the features were installed this week and are causing “mayhem” for delivery drivers.

The Fine Gael councillor argues that the concrete pots are blocking delivery access.

He understands that the city council did not give permission for the installation of the two pots and is calling for their immediate removal.

