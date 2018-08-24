15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City councillor demands removal of flower pots from city loading bay

By GBFM News
August 24, 2018

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for the removal of two flower pots from a loading bay on Cross Street.

According to councillor Padraig Conneely the features were installed this week and are causing “mayhem” for delivery drivers.

The Fine Gael councillor argues that the concrete pots are blocking delivery access.

He understands that the city council did not give permission for the installation of the two pots and is calling for their immediate removal.

To hear from delivery drivers and Councillor Conneely, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
City businesses defend installation of plant pots at loading bay

