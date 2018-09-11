15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

City councillor calls for transparency over Galway 2020 issues

By GBFM News
September 11, 2018

Time posted: 9:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former Mayor of Galway, Padraig Conneely is calling for openness and transparency following the latest departure from the Galway 2020 organisational team.

Hannah Kiely has stepped down as Chief Executive of Galway 2020, after months of turmoil at the organisation.

Councillor Padraig Conneely has been critical of the group in recent months, amid concerns about funding and progress with the plan.

The organisation announced Hannah Kiely’s departure amid a raft of personnel changes, and the role of Chief Executive appears to have been dispensed with.

Galway 2020 is set to announce the first phase of funding of €12.7 million for 27 projects across the city and county.

At a meeting of the city council last evening, Councillor Padraig Conneely says he wants Galway 2020 to work but that there has to be transparency.

