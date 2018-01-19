15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City Councillor appointed Labour party spokesperson on tourism

By GBFM News
January 19, 2018

Time posted: 4:27 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway City Councillor has been appointed as the Labour party’s spokesperson on tourism.

Cllr Niall McNelis was selected for the role by party leader Brendan Howlin.

He’ll be responsible for working on the party’s policies in relation to tourism, and raising awareness of opportunities, threats, sustainability and other issues pertaining to the sector.

Over 200 thousand people work in the tourism industry across Ireland.

We’ll be talking to Cllr McNelis on FYI Galway from 5

Galway Bay FM News Desk
January 19, 2018
