City council warns road closures still in place after motorists remove barriers overnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has issued a warning that road closures remain in place – despite the removal of barriers and bollards by motorists overnight.

The following routes are closed indefinitely due to incoming high-tides:

Lough Atalia Road from the junction with College Road as far as the Docks.

Eyre Square from the Meyrick Hotel with closures at Dock Road, Queen Street and Victoria Place.

The inbound slip-lane on the Dublin Road at the G Hotel

And Salthill from the entrance to Mutton Island as far as Threadneedle Road.