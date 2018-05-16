City council tops integrity index while county council ranked worst performer nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has secured the highest ranking of all local authorities in a national integrity index, while the county council received the lowest marker.

The report by Transparency International Ireland focused on transparency, accountability and ethics.

Local authorities are responsible for public spending worth over €4 billion every year.

The index and report are the result of eight months of research into the systems and practices for promoting integrity in Ireland’s 31 city and county councils.

