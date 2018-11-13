15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City council spent €12m on land which may not be suitable for housing

By GBFM News
November 13, 2018

Time posted: 8:00 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed the city council has an outstanding loan of €12m on a site on which no housing may ever be built.

The site at Kerraun, on the west side of the city, was purchased for housing over a decade ago – but questions have been raised over the potentially prohibitive costs of building.

The situation is further complicated as the 3 hectare site is set to be severely impacted by the proposed Galway City Outer Bypass.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
