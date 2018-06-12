15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City council progresses plans for 150 social housing units in Knocknacarra

By GBFM News
June 12, 2018

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council has taken a step forward in the provision of more than 150 social housing units on the west side of the city.

At a meeting of the local authority last evening (11/6), the majority of councillors voted to approve the Part 8 planning stage of the process for two developments at Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra.

One development on land at Ballyburke, Ballymoneen Road involves the construction of 78 units made up of houses and apartments and is known as Ard Cré, Phase 2.

 

