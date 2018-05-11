15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 2000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City council prepares for wave of data access requests ahead of new regulations

By GBFM News
May 11, 2018

Time posted: 1:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city official has warned that the local authority may have to process a high number of data access requests, after new regulations come into force later this month.

General Data Protection Regulations will be introduced on May 25th and will strengthen data protection rights across the EU.

Galway City Council’s Head of IT Alfie Jones told councillors a nominated GDPR lead has been assigned in every section.

He added that the local authority still has a path to travel but is ahead of the curve in comparison to many others.

For more on this story tune in at 2...

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Hurlers Begin Leinster Title Defense
Mervue United In SFAI Skechers Cup Final On Sunday
May 11, 2018
Ring of steel in place around Salthill ahead of Ed Sheeran concerts
May 11, 2018
Mayor of Boston receives Freedom of Galway City
May 11, 2018
Large tracts of city residential land ‘sterilised’ by proposed bypass

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 11, 2018
Draw announced for 2018 Irish Amateur Open
May 11, 2018
Rosabel’s Rooms Unveiled as Chosen Charity for Corinthians IRFU/Volkswagen Tag ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch In Busker Brownes
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK