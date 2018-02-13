15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

City council investigates illegal dumping in Knocknacarra

By GBFM News
February 13, 2018

Time posted: 3:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City Council is investigating a complaint of large scale illegal dumping in the Knocknacarra area.

Green Party member Pauline O’ Reilly says she took part in a litter pick at Bóthar Stiofáin at the weekend, when she was shown a nearby field with a large amount of hazardous waste.

While the city council is only responsible for public lands and roads, the Green Party says it needs to take action to have the area cleared.

The city council has told Galway Bay fm news that it has been in touch with business and premises owners in the area to outline their litter responsibilities.

The complaint is being investigated by the Community Warden and further action will follow.

Pauline O’ Reilly of the Green Party says it’s unacceptable to have hazardous waste illegally dumped beside schools

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Club Focus On Corofin Ahead Of All-Ireland Club Semi-Final
February 13, 2018
Threshold says pressure zone in Galway not working as rental crisis escalates
February 13, 2018
Council in bid to safeguard future of Shantalla family centre
February 13, 2018
Galway care workers call off Valentine’s Day strike

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 13, 2018
Club Focus On Corofin Ahead Of All-Ireland Club Semi-Final
February 13, 2018
RÁS TAILTEANN UNVEILS TOUGH ROUTE WITH OVER THIRTY CLIMBS PLUS WICKLOW SHOWDOWN
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK