City Council has flooding crews on standby as torrential rainfall expected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council says crews will be on stand-by to deal with any localised flooding across the city this evening.

It’s as two weather warnings are now in effect – with strong winds and torrential rain expected to hit the county throughout the afternoon.

People who are travelling this afternoon are being warned to expect heavy rain, spot flooding and heavy winds.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for the entire country is now in effect until 6 o’ clock this evening.

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations of around 25 to 40 millimetres – with even heavier falls expected on higher ground.

Galway City Council says it’s weather assessment team has met today – and the worst of the rainfall is expected between now and 5 o’clock.

It adds that road crews will be deployed this evening to tackle any instances of spot flooding throughout the city.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning is also in place for Connacht, Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Southeasterly winds will reach average speeds of 50 to 65 kilometres per hour – with gusts reaching as high as of 100 kilometres per hour.

Met Eireann is warning the gusts may be even stronger in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground.

The wind warning remains in place until 3 this afternoon.

Matthew Martin of Met Eireann says overall, we can expect a day of wintry conditions.