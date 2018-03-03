City council to grit areas near churches in advance of religious services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road conditions remain treacherous in many areas of the county this morning, with the East still the worst affected.

There are variations in storm impact across the country but drifting has blocked roads in some areas and some are partially passable.

Several roads around Loughrea, Gort and Ardrahan are impassable due to snow drifts while there’s compacted snow on sections of outside lanes on M6.

The R347 from Laragh to Coosaun Cross is barely passable.

Galway County Council says driving conditions will continue to be hazardous for some time, so continued caution will be needed.

Gardai in stations across the county and the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group advise only those working in essential services and those who have roles in getting the country back to normal should undertake journeys.

County council crews have been out since early morning and will continue to treat roads today expanding the treatment programme to more Regional and local roads and addressing localised road blockages.

This work will continue through the weekend.

In the city council crews have been clearing and gritting footpaths across the city since early this morning, although caution is still needed

The approaches to churches will be treated in advance of religious services this evening and tomorrow morning.

A council spokesperson says motorists and pedestrians should only undertake journeys if absolutely necessary, no matter how short.

A high tide concern just before 6 this morning the Docks, Spanish Arch, Claddagh and Salthill passed without incident

The high tides for this evening and tomorrow morning are being closely monitored.

The Aquadam at Fishmarket is partially inflated and roads crews will be on standby if needed.

The city council is working closely with Cope Galway in relation to getting rough sleepers into the Cold Weather service in Westside.

If anyone is aware of rough sleepers who may need a bed, please contact Cope at 1800 788887 or 085 8009641