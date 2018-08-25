City council gives approval for new naoinra in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has approved plans for a pre-school and post-school building adjoining Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra.

It has granted planning permission to the Board of Management for an Irish language centre at Arás Mhic Amhlaigh in Rahoon.

The new building will provide pre-school and after-school facilities for the Irish language school community in the city.

City planners have granted permission for the building with 16 conditions attached.

One condition requires the school to submit a revised parking area for the naionra whereby priority is given to pedestrians.

Also, before work begins on the new building, the school must submit an updated school traffic control management plan for the proposed naionra and existing primary school, in which clear enforcement measures are outlined.