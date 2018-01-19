15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City Council criticised in Dáil over alleged lack of planning for future of Galway

By GBFM News
January 19, 2018

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council has been criticised in the Dáil over an alleged lack of planning for the future development of Galway City.

Deputy Catherine Connolly told the chamber that in the absence of a local area plan or master plan, the city is now back to ‘developer-led development’.

She drew the attention of Tanaiste Simon Coveney to the sale of land at areas including Galway Docks and Ceannt Station.

The Independent TD claims brownfield sites are being sold for commerical projects without any overall plan in place for the sustainable development of the city.

She told the Dáil this is being done in violation of the City Development Plan – as well as the national planning framework and national planning guidelines.

Deputy Connolly asked Minister Coveney if he could intervene to ensure sustainable development in Galway City.

Speaking in response, the Tainaiste said while housing is now the brief of Minister Eoghan Murphy – the situation is being worked on.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
