15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City Council assesses seven tenders for phase two of Ballyburke social housing

By GBFM News
October 19, 2018

Time posted: 4:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven submissions have been received for the second phase of a social housing scheme at the Ballymoneen Road in Knocknacarra.

The Ard Cre development is located at Ballyburke.

Galway City Council put out a call for tenders last month with a deadline for interested bids by August 29th as part of the pre-qualification stage.

After these bids are assessed, a shortlist of contractors will be invited to tender.

14 houses have already been completed and allocated to tenants as part of phase one of the development.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
A leading global partner for Medical-Device manufacturer is seeking Production Operators
GAA Handball 60×30 All Ireland Colleges Championships 2018 – Fixtures
October 19, 2018
Concern over lack of progress over safety measures at Oughterard bridge
October 19, 2018
Galway on list of detections for National Slow Down Day
October 19, 2018
Two Galway Gardai commended for bravery at state ceremony

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 19, 2018
Claregalway Hotel Club Championship Preview
October 19, 2018
Claregalway Welcomes Home Emma Slevin From Youth Olympics
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK