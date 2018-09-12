City conference to hear Irish Travellers are growing part of country’s homeless crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference which is underway in the city will hear that Irish Travellers are a growing part of the country’s homeless crisis.

The Irish Traveller Movement’s annual conference is being held at the Ardilaun Hotel .

The group is set to hear that the failure of the Government to deliver halting sites has forced over 2,000 individuals into the private rented sector.

Director of the Irish Traveller Movement, Bernard Joyce, says that’s a problem for both the State and the Travelling Community.

