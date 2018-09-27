15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City conference to explore legacy of bank bailout

By GBFM News
September 27, 2018

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special conference to explore the legacy of the recession and bank bailout will take place in the city tomorrow. (28/9)

The free event will highlight how Ireland has changed in the decade since the financial crisis – and explore how well the country is prepared for a possible repeat.

The conference will include keynote speeches from former Central Bank of Ireland governor, Patrick Honohan and author, Colin Murphy.

The public event will take place at NUI Galway tomorrow at 2pm and registration is required.

More from organiser Professor Daniel Carey at 4….

Galway Bay FM News Desk
