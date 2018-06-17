15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City conference to explore creation of lasting cultural legacy for Galway 2020

By GBFM News
June 17, 2018

Time posted: 6:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special conference to explore the creation of a lasting cultural legacy for Galway will take place in the city from tomorrow.

‘Galway 2020 – Creating the Legacy’ will bring together a huge and diverse range of local interests from across the county.

It’s as planning is underway for a year-long programme of events to mark Galway’s designation as European Capital of Culture in 2020.

The Galway 2020 team is eager to ensure the legacy of the event shapes the cultural development of the county for future generations.

The three day conference gets underway at GMIT’s Cluain Mhuire campus in the city from tomorrow morning.

Chief Executive of Galway 2020 Hannah Kiely says they’ll be releasing a public report on the outcome of the conference in the coming weeks.

