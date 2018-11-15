15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

City CEO raises concerns over future of housing in Galway

By GBFM News
November 15, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway City Council has raised concerns about the long-term provision of housing in Galway.

Speaking at this week’s meeting of the local authority, Brendan McGrath said he is particularly concerned about 2021 and beyond.

 

Like most of the country, the construction of housing across Galway in recent years has been slow and supply in the city falls far short of demand.

The City Council has a number of social housing projects in the pipeline, but most of these are in the early stages of development – with almost 5 thousand families currently on waiting lists.

At last evening’s meeting of the local authority, CEO Brendan McGrath said options are being pursued on every single piece of land owned by the City Council.

Some of these projects are dedicated to social housing, while others will be a mix of social, affordable and private housing.

However, Mr. McGrath said they are in urgent need of more land – and acquisitions are proving extremely difficult given the scarcity of land.

