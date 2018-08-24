City businesses defend installation of plant pots at loading bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Businesses in the city centre are defending the installation of two flower pots in a loading bay.

The plant features were installed at Cross Street this week funded by several local businesses.

However, Councillor Padraig Conneely says the pots are disrupting delivery drivers from doing their work in the area.

Previously, wooden flower pots had been installed in the designated loading bay but were removed earlier this year due to damage.

Business owners on Cross Street say the fumes and noise caused by delivery trucks are impacting negatively on their business and that there is an unwritten agreement with the city council for the plants.

They also claim that the vehicles block their storefronts for much of the day – despite the space ceasing to function as a loading bay after 1pm.