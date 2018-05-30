City Boundary to Corrinthians Rugby Club will be without a supply of water today due to a significant burst on the watermain

Galway County Council Water Services and Irish Water wish to advise customers from the City Boundary to Corrinthians Rugby Club that they will be without a supply of water today, Wednesday 30th May due to a significant burst on the watermain. The areas affected include Menlo, Carrowbrowne Headford Road, Polkeen, Cloonnacauneen, Two Mile Ditch, and Kiloughter. Motorists are requested to approach the area with caution as there will be a traffic management system in place for the duration of the repair works.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works