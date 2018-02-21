Cian McCormack Is Crowned IKF European Champion

Kinvara Kickboxer Cian McCormack who fights out of the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Gym under head coach Pete Foley, defeated Sofyen Marzouki from Belgium on Sunday in the Clayton Hotel, Galway to claim the IKF European Super Lightweight K-1 Title by split decision.

The fight was fought under Pro rules and went down to the wire.

Cian is action again on 7th April when he and five of his club mates: Tom Scarry, Adam Keane, Damien Creavin, Catherine Jennings and James Kelly all fly out with coach Pete for a mega fight night in Essex.

Athenry man James Kelly will headline in a five Nations Title fight that night.

Kelly had a great win on Sunday also when he defeated a tough MMA fighter in the Clayton and he fights in France on 10th March also.

