Choice Hotel Group adds G Hotel and Meyrick Hotel to its portfolio

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of the country’s leading hotel groups today announced the addition of two new hotels to its portfolio and the pending purchase of a third.

Choice Hotel Group has added two new, landmark hotels in Galway City – the Meyrick and the G hotels – bringing their portfolio to eight. In addition, the group is finalising the acquisition of the Waterside Hotel in Donabate, north Dublin.

The Galway investment adds to its existing hotel stock in the city.

The 5 Star G Hotel boasts 101 bedrooms while the Meyrick at Eyre Square has 97 rooms

This brings the group’s number of bedrooms in Galway City to 250, having recently purchased the boutique House Hotel in Galway’s Latin quarter late last year.

The company will now employ over 400 people in Galway.