15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Childrens’ remains to be exhumed at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site

By GBFM News
October 23, 2018

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam is to be fully excavated and forensically examined.

The government decided a full excavation is the best way forward at its cabinet meeting today.

A forensic examination will aim to identify the remains of all children buried at the site.

Arrangements for reburial or memorialisation of those children will then be arranged.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says every reasonable effort will be made to locate and recover the remains of all children buried in Tuam and her Department will lead the process.

Long time campaigner on the issue Catherine Corless has welcomed the announcement stating it will bring healing to all impacted.

For more on this breaking story tune in to FYI Galway from 5…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
FAI To Hold Futsal Workshop In Glenamaddy
Galway’s West End Walk For Galway Hospice Saturday November 17th
October 23, 2018
LISTEN: FULL SPEECH OF CHILDRENS’ MINISTER ZAPPONE ON FULL EXCAVATION OF TUAM SITE
October 23, 2018
Minister Zappone says the past needs to be addressed by fully finding out what happened in Tuam
October 23, 2018
Relocation survey finds three out of four professionals had no difficulty in finding work in Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 23, 2018
Galway’s West End Walk For Galway Hospice Saturday November 17th
October 23, 2018
FAI To Hold Futsal Workshop In Glenamaddy
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK