Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Children’s minister believes Pope knew about Tuam babies prior to Irish visit

By GBFM News
August 27, 2018

Time posted: 11:25 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Children’s Minister says she doesn’t believe last weekend was the first time the Pope has heard about the Tuam Babies.

Katherine Zappone has written Pope Francis a memo outlining the details of the case following her meeting with the Pontiff at the weekend.

Pope Francis promised to review the letter in a press conference he held on his return to Rome after his visit here at the weekend.

Minister Zappone says it was clear the Pope knew what she was talking about when she mentioned Tuam.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018
