Alan Murphy

Children and adolescents in Galway wait weeks for mental health services

By GBFM News
August 16, 2018

Time posted: 12:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Children and adolescents in Galway are waiting 8 weeks for mental health services.

That’s according to City Councillor Mairead Farrell who says the HSE target waiting time is four working weeks.

The Sinn Fein Councillor says recruitment and retention of employees is a serious issue.

12 consultant posts in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Galway remain vacant while 2,700 children await their services.

She says there are also significant waiting times for counselling appointments with Jigsaw as demand grows for the mental health service.

Councillor Farrell is calling on the government to provide more funding to retain staff, she will be on The Galway [email protected]

